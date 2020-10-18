Chicago man arrested in Indiana on drug and gun charges

A Chicago man was arrested Friday morning on drug and gun charges in Indiana.

Phashun Lavonne Davis, 28, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Newton County. A trooper said that he could smell marijuana, and a police K9 also indicated there were drugs on board.

When troopers searched the car, they say they found two pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of hydrocodone pills and a baggie of cocaine.

They also said they found a loaded handgun.

Davis is charged with felony drug violations and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.