Indiana man charged after motorcyclist killed in crash, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a van at a Michigan City intersection Sunday evening. Police said the van driver turned left in front of the motorcycle; the rider was not wearing a helmet. The 45-year-old driver faces charges including reckless homicide and operating while intoxicated.



An Indiana man is facing charges after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a van Sunday evening in Michigan City, police said.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive.

Michigan City police responding to the scene found a motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Castellanos, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling south on Franklin Street when a van, driven by 45-year-old Keith Starnes, was heading north and attempted to turn left onto Westwind Drive in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the right side of the van. Police said Castellanos was not wearing a helmet.

Starnes was taken to Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte for a chemical test. Toxicology results for both Starnes and Castellanos are pending.

Charges filed:

Pictured is 45-year-old Keith Starnes. (Michigan City PD )

Starnes faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

Prosecutors determined there was probable cause to file the charges. Starnes was given a $15,000 cash bond. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, authorities said.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information or video is asked to contact Officer Daniel Revoir at 219-874-3221, ext. 1008, or by email at drevoir@emichigancity.com.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or online here.