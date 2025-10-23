Chicago man arrested in Indiana a month after fatal South Side shooting

The Brief Police say a 32-year-old Chicago man was arrested in northwest Indiana on a first-degree murder charge. The arrest stems from an August shooting that killed a 33-year-old man in the Englewood neighborhood. The suspect is due in court Thursday.



A Chicago man was arrested in northwest Indiana more than a month after a deadly shooting on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Police say 32-year-old Carlos Keith was arrested Wednesday in the 2200 block of North Main St. in Crown Point, Indiana.

Carlos Keith | CPD

He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man on Aug. 31 in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth St. in Englewood.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 2:46 a.m. that day to a call of a person shot inside a home. Police said the victim and Keith knew each other and had been arguing when Keith allegedly pulled a gun and shot the man in the head before fleeing.

The victim died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner identified him as Cedric D. Hicks.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the argument or how investigators located Keith in Indiana.

What's next:

Keith faces one felony count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.