Chicago man arrested 6 years after shooting at officers, police say

The Brief Police say 30-year-old Dontrell Cooper was arrested Monday on the South Side. He is accused of shooting at two officers in 2019, though no one was injured. Cooper faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.



A Chicago man has been arrested six years after he allegedly fired shots at two police officers on the South Side.

What we know:

Police said Dontrell Cooper, 30, was taken into custody Monday in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue. He has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Cooper is accused of shooting at two officers on Aug. 11, 2019, in the 200 block of West 63rd Street in Englewood. No officers were struck by the gunfire, according to police.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting and why there was such a long gap between the incident and Cooper's arrest.

What's next:

He was scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.