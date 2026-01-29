Chicago man arrested minutes after violent attack, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several felony charges after police say he seriously injured another man during an attack on the city’s West Side earlier this week.
What we know:
Curtis Conner, 43, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.
Curtis Conner | CPD
Police said Conner was identified as the person who, about 20 minutes earlier, seriously injured a 38-year-old man with a deadly weapon on the same block.
He faces four felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, armed violence involving a weapon, and a violation related to sex offender registration.
What we don't know:
Details about what led up to the incident remain unclear.
What's next:
Conner is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.