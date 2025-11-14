Chicago man arrested 4 months after West Side shooting, police say

The Brief Nighel Washington, 27, was arrested this week in connection with a July shooting in Austin. Police say Washington shot and seriously injured a 25-year-old man on Lorel Avenue. He faces two felony counts and was due in court Friday for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man has been arrested four months after a shooting that injured another man on the city’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Nighel Washington, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in the 500 block of North Lawler Avenue by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Nighel Washington | CPD

He faces two felony charges:

One count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person without a concealed carry license.

The backstory:

Police say Washington was identified as the person who shot a 25-year-old man on July 6 in the 0–100 block of North Lorel Ave., in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. after the victim stepped outside and an unknown man opened fire, striking him in the right thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

Washington was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Washington allegedly shot the victim and how police identified him as a suspect.