Chicago man arrested 4 months after West Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested four months after a shooting that injured another man on the city’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
Nighel Washington, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in the 500 block of North Lawler Avenue by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Nighel Washington | CPD
He faces two felony charges:
- One count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm
- One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person without a concealed carry license.
The backstory:
Police say Washington was identified as the person who shot a 25-year-old man on July 6 in the 0–100 block of North Lorel Ave., in the city’s Austin neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. after the victim stepped outside and an unknown man opened fire, striking him in the right thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
What's next:
Washington was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why Washington allegedly shot the victim and how police identified him as a suspect.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.