Chicago man charged with burglarizing storage units on NW Side

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with burglarizing four storage units on the Northwest Side last month. Donovan George, 40, was arrested in Elmwood and faces multiple charges, with a detention hearing set for Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with the burglaries of several storage units last month on the Northwest Side.

Northwest Side burglaries

The backstory:

Donovan George, 40, allegedly broke into and stole from four storage units belonging to a commercial business on Feb. 24 in the 6600 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to police.

George was arrested Wednesday in suburban Elmwood. He was charged with four felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.

What's next:

George has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.