Chicago man charged with burglarizing storage units on NW Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with the burglaries of several storage units last month on the Northwest Side.
The backstory:
Donovan George, 40, allegedly broke into and stole from four storage units belonging to a commercial business on Feb. 24 in the 6600 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to police.
George was arrested Wednesday in suburban Elmwood. He was charged with four felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
What's next:
George has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from Chicago police.