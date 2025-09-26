Chicago man charged with 2021 fatal Fourth of July shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting a 29-year-old in 2021, according to police.
What we know:
Around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, Jason Cribbs, 45, of Chicago, was arrested by Chicago Police in the 3100 block of W. Flournoy Street.
Cribbs was identified as the person who fatally shot a 29-year-old man on July 4, 2021 in the 200 block of W. Division Street.
He has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.
Jason Cribbs, 45
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.