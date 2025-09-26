Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with 2021 fatal Fourth of July shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 26, 2025 6:20pm CDT
    • Jason Cribbs, 45, of Chicago, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting.
    • Police say Cribbs fatally shot a 29-year-old man on July 4, 2021 in the 200 block of W. Division Street.
    • Cribbs is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting a 29-year-old in 2021, according to police.

What we know:

Around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, Jason Cribbs, 45, of Chicago, was arrested by Chicago Police in the 3100 block of W. Flournoy Street.

Cribbs was identified as the person who fatally shot a 29-year-old man on July 4, 2021 in the 200 block of W. Division Street.

He has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.

Jason Cribbs, 45

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

