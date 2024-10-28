Chicago man charged after shootout with police in West Rogers Park

The Brief A 22-year-old man, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, was charged with numerous felonies after a shooting incident in West Rogers Park on Saturday. Abdallahi allegedly shot a 39-year-old man and then exchanged gunfire with responding police officers. No officers were injured, but Abdallahi was critically wounded and arrested. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.



A 22-year-old man has been charged after a shooting led to another exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in West Rogers Park Saturday morning.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi has been charged with more than a dozen felonies, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to Chicago police, Abdallahi approached a 39-year-old man and shot him — without saying a word — in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. When officers and paramedics responded to the scene, Abdallahi allegedly fired at them multiple times from various locations. Police returned fire and shot Abdallahi.

No officers or firefighters were injured. Abdallahi was arrested about 30 minutes after the initial shooting in the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors said the victim was going to his synagogue prior to the shooting. Police said he had been shot in the shoulder, and has since been released from the hospital.

At this time, Chicago police said a hate crime charge would not be filed until the evidence proves otherwise.

"We have to find out the motive for the crime," Snelling said.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, as part of department protocol, according to CPD.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating and anyone with more information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

Abdallahi's detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.