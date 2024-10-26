Suspect critically injured after shootout with police in West Rogers Park: CPD

The Brief A 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder by an armed suspect Saturday morning in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood. The suspect later fired at police and first responders, prompting officers to return fire and critically wound the suspect. Police recovered the suspect’s weapon, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.



A suspect is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

A 39-year-old man was walking in the area when an armed suspect approached him from behind and fired multiple shots, striking him in the shoulder, CPD said.

Officers responded to the scene and at around 9:55 a.m., the suspect re-emerged from an alley and started firing shots at police and first responders, CPD said. An ambulance was also struck by gunfire.

The suspect continued shooting at officers from various locations over about two and a half minutes, according to police. After reaching the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, officers shot the suspect multiple times.

Police rendered aid to the suspect and recovered the gun that was used in the shooting.

The suspect was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition. Authorities said the 39-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

No injuries to officers were reported.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, as part of department protocol, according to CPD.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating and anyone with more information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more details as they become available.