Chicago man charged in armed carjacking on Far South Side

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man was arrested in Dolton for allegedly carjacking a 19-year-old at gunpoint earlier this month on the Far South Side. Anthony Nunnally faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Hegewisch neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

Anthony Nunnally, 20, was arrested Tuesday by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Dolton.

Nunnally was accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 19-year-old man on Oct. 2 in the 12900 block of South Muskegon Avenue, according to police.

Nunnally faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.