Chicago man charged in armed carjacking on Far South Side
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Hegewisch neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
Anthony Nunnally, 20, was arrested Tuesday by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Dolton.
Nunnally was accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 19-year-old man on Oct. 2 in the 12900 block of South Muskegon Avenue, according to police.
Nunnally faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.