Chicago man charged with armed carjacking at Oak Lawn gas station

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a victim at gunpoint in the suburbs last year.

On Dec. 24, around 5:30 a.m., Oak Lawn police responded to a Shell gas station located in the 10600 block of Cicero Avenue for a report of an armed carjacking.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim near the gas pumps who said a man armed with a handgun approached him and demanded his car keys.

An investigation led to 22-year-old Marvin Johnson, the suspect in the case. On Feb. 22, 2024, Oak Lawn police along with tactical officers and a special response team located and arrested Johnson at his home in the 7800 block of S. Essex Avenue. He's been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Johnson was due in court on Friday. No further information was immediately available.