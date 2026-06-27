Chicago man charged with attempted murder after Kenwood shooting: police

The Brief Andre Doyle, 37, of Chicago, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police arrested Doyle on June 24 around 11:21 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. Authorities allege Doyle shot and injured a 46-year-old woman about an hour earlier in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Andre Doyle, 37, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, and one felony count of a felon possessing a weapon.

Andre Doyle, 37 (Chicago Police Department)

Doyle was arrested on June 24 at 11:21 p.m. in the 7100 block of S. Champlain Avenue, police say.

He was identified as the suspect who, an hour earlier, allegedly shot and injured a 46-year-old woman in the 4600 block of S. Ellis Avenue.