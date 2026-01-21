Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim during fight

article

The Brief A man has been charged months after a shooting during a fight in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. Police say a 26-year-old shot a 24-year-old man in the chest before fleeing the scene. The suspect was arrested this week and faces attempted murder charges.



A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that broke out during a fight with another man last September in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

David Gutierrez, 26, allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 24-year-old around 10 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue. Police said Gutierrez had been arguing the victim before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Gutierrez has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.