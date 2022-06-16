Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

article

A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of opening fire on two people who were sitting inside a parked car on Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said

Miracle Cotton, 23, was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Singletary, of Washington Park, was arrested Tuesday in the 8600 block of South Francisco Avenue.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Singletary is due in bond court Thursday.