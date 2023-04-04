Chicago man faces charges after Evanston police find 'ghost gun' and more

A 37-year-old Chicago man was arrested, charged and released from custody after Evanston police allegedly found him in possession of a "ghost gun" – but that's not all.

On April 1, 2023, just after midnight, Evanston officers who were patrolling in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue pulled over a red Nissan for driving without its headlights on.

While officers were checking Terrance Hogan's driver's license, Hogan allegedly fled from his vehicle and officers pursued him.

While Hogan was fleeing, he allegedly ditched a black sock which police say contained a loaded 9mm "ghost" handgun.

Officers took Hogan into custody in the 1500 block of Oak Avenue.

As Evanston police searched Hogan's vehicle, they say they found about 197 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, an electronic scale, and a loaded extended 9mm magazine.

According to police, Hogan does not have a FOID card or Concealed Carry License.

Hogan faces a number of charges:

1 felony count of Armed Violence with Dangerous Weapon

1 felony count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

1 felony count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Possession of Ammunition

1 felony count of Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis

1 misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 misdemeanor count of Driving on a Revoked/Suspended License

1 traffic citation for Driving with No Headlights when Required

1 traffic citation for No Proof of Insurance

Hogan was released from custody on a $40,000 bond. He's next due in court on May 2.