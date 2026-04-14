Chicago man charged after gun found during CTA Red Line disturbance
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after sheriff’s police say they found him with a gun when responding to a loud music disturbance on a CTA Red Line train last week.
The backstory:
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on April 7 at the 69th Street Red Line platform.
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting a routine check of the premises when they heard loud music coming from inside a train, which violates CTA rules.
Officers boarded the train and followed the sound to a rider later identified as 27-year-old Vincent Jones, who was using a portable speaker.
Jones was detained on a disorderly conduct charge, and officers got off the train with him at the 79th Street stop. While searching him and his belongings, deputies said they found a gun with a defaced serial number.
Vincent Jones
Jones did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, sheriff's police said. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of ammunition without a FOID.
What's next:
Jones appeared in court on April 8 and was ordered released from custody. It remains unclear when he is due back.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.