Chicago man charged after gun found during CTA Red Line disturbance

The Brief Deputies say they found a gun on a Chicago man after responding to loud music on a CTA train. The firearm had a defaced serial number, and the man reportedly lacked a FOID or CCL. The man was released after his first court appearance.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after sheriff’s police say they found him with a gun when responding to a loud music disturbance on a CTA Red Line train last week.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on April 7 at the 69th Street Red Line platform.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting a routine check of the premises when they heard loud music coming from inside a train, which violates CTA rules.

Officers boarded the train and followed the sound to a rider later identified as 27-year-old Vincent Jones, who was using a portable speaker.

Jones was detained on a disorderly conduct charge, and officers got off the train with him at the 79th Street stop. While searching him and his belongings, deputies said they found a gun with a defaced serial number.

Vincent Jones

Jones did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, sheriff's police said. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of ammunition without a FOID.

What's next:

Jones appeared in court on April 8 and was ordered released from custody. It remains unclear when he is due back.