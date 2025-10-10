Chicago man charged with home invasion, sexual assault of woman: police

The Brief Law Davison, 36, of Chicago, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Police say Davison broke into a home in the 2800 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue on Oct. 8 and sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman. He faces several charges involving firearms and sexual assault, with his next court appearance set for Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 38-year-old woman, according to police.

What we know:

Law Davison, 36, of Chicago, was arrested by police on Oct. 9 around 8:01 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 77th Street.

He was identified as the offender who, the day before, broke into a residence and sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman in the 2800 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue.

Davison has been charged with one felony count of home invasion with a firearm, one felony count of home invasion/sex offense, two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, and one felony count of a felon possessing a weapon.

What's next:

Davison's next court date is scheduled for Saturday.