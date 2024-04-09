Chicago man charged in CTA robbery

article

An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with a robbery on CTA property Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

Edward Reed, of South Shore, was allegedly part of a group who stole property from a 37-year-old man around 4 a.m. near the 63rd Street Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

Reed was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of robbery. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Tuesday.

No further information was provided.