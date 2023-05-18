Chicago man charged in deadly Back of the Yards shooting

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of another man last February in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Terrance McNutt, 31, allegedly shot 21-year-old Demonte Glover on Feb 1 in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to officials.

Glover was struck in the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, police and the medical examiner's office said.

McNutt was arrested Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

McNutt is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Terrance McNutt | Chicago police

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.