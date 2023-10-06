Chicago man charged in deadly baseball bat attack in West Pullman

article

A man was charged with beating a 53-year-old woman to death last month in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Jermaine Phelps, 22, was accused of attacking the woman with a baseball bat during an argument at a gas station on Sept. 27 in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died a day later. An autopsy released Tuesday found she died of blunt-force injuries to the head

Phelps was arrested Thursday in Marquette Park and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

A detention hearing is scheduled to take place Friday.

No further information was provided.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.