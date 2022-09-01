Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

article

An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.

Garron was arrested Wednesday in the 7600 block of South Eberhart Avenue, the same block as his Chatham residence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.