Teen charged in shooting, attempted carjacking of retired Chicago officer on West Side

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in the shooting and attempted robbery of a retired Chicago police officer Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car just after 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when another car pulled up and two people jumped out and announced a robbery, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Monday.

After the robbers failed to get anything from the former officer, they turned their attention to his car, Deenihan said. At least one of the robbers who was armed traded shots with the ex-cop.

The retired officer was shot in the arm and abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He left the police department in 2018, according to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who said the officer "drew his weapon and returned fire" only after being shot.

The ex-cop was initially reported as the only person shot. But Deenihan noted Monday that investigators now "believe one of the suspects [was] struck as well," pointing to a person "who showed up at a hospital much later."

The teen was arrested in Maywood roughly an hour after the shooting. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a fire arm.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.