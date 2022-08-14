Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources

A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32.

Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and there was an exchange of gunfire between the retired cop and offender, police said.

The officer was struck in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition is not known.

The offender remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

