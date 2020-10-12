Chicago man charged in fatal Waukegan road rage shooting

article

A Chicago man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a driver in a road rage incident last week in Waukegan.

Sheldon Brown was ordered held on $3 million bail in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting near the intersection of 8th and Jackson streets, Waukegan police said.

About 11:50 p.m. that day, a man in his 30s who was driving a white SUV accidentally rear-ended Brown’s maroon sedan, police said.

Brown allegedly got out of his car and fired shots at the man with a .40-caliber gun, police said.

Officers found the man lying in the street with gunshot wounds and he later died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released.

Brown is being held at the Lake County Jail and is expected back in court Wednesday.