Chicago man charged in 'shocking' murder of 70-year-old woman

A Chicago man was charged Thursday with beating a 70-year-old woman to death after a 911 call captured him confessing that he had killed someone.

Thomas Diskin, 56, was accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman multiple times around 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.

The woman suffered blunt force trauma to her head and face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Diskin remained at the scene, prompting a SWAT situation until he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Diskin was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion causing great bodily harm and aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

Officers had been notified by a 911 caller who said a man dressed in pajamas had approached her and said he had killed someone in an apartment, according to police radio traffic.

It is unclear if Diskin knew the victim.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

Geo Gonzalez didn’t believe it happened until he saw remnants of crime scene tape.

"I don’t know — it’s scary, shocking, I thought it was safe you know. I don’t — it’s just shocking," said Gonzalez.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.