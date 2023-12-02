Chicago man charged in shooting of 9-month-old at South Side McDonald's

A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 9-month-old girl Tuesday at a McDonald’s in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Kenneth Mosby, 23, was arrested Thursday in Maywood and was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when the mother of the 9-month-old girl went into a McDonald’s at 70 E. Garfield Blvd. and left the child in the car with her boyfriend, according to police.

When she came out and got into the driver’s seat, she peered into her rear-view mirror and spotted blood coming from the baby’s nose but "thought nothing of it," as the baby had been fighting a cold, a police report said.

The woman then got out of her car, opened the back door and saw the baby was bleeding "profusely," so she jumped behind the wheel and drove to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the report.

The child was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds below her right ear and above her left eyebrow.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.