Washington Park shooting: Baby struck in head on Chicago’s South Side

A 9-month-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 10:56 p.m., police say the infant was struck by gunfire in the 0-100 block of E. Garfield Blvd.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

One person of interest is being questioned by detectives, according to police.

Police say they were not made aware of the shooting until Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.