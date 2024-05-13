Person shot while being carjacked by group of gunmen on Chicago's South Side

A group of gunmen shot and carjacked an individual in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning.

The victim was walking to his vehicle in the 5600 block of South Prairie Avenue at 3 a.m. when he was approached by a group of six offenders.

Police said one of the offenders pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's keys.

The offender then shot the victim one time in the ankle before the group got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

No arrests were reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.