Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park police officer, man

article

A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer and a man Saturday in the South Deering neighborhood.

Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested roughly half an hour after he open fired on a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old bystander in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman, who is a Merrionette Park police officer, was driving along 103rd Street when Thompson started shooting, police said.

She crashed her Chevy into a black Ford and began exchanging gunfire with Thompson, police said.

The off-duty officer was shot in the neck and transported to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

The 43-year-old bystander was shot in both legs and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Two people who were in the Ford were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Merrionette Police Chief said in a statement Saturday that the officer was on her way to work when the shooting happened.

Thompson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, all felonies.

He is due in bond court Monday.