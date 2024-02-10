Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in South Shore armed robbery: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago
Cedric Dupree (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for an armed robbery in South Shore last year. 

Police say Cedric Dupree, 56, robbed a woman at gunpoint on June 23. 

The 25-year-old victim was in the 7700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue at 1:50 p.m. when Dupree allegedly took her property at gunpoint. 

Dupree was arrested on Friday in the 4900 block of S. Chicago Beach Dr. 

He was charged with one count of armed robbery. His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. 