Chicago man charged in South Shore armed robbery: police

A Chicago man is facing charges for an armed robbery in South Shore last year.

Police say Cedric Dupree, 56, robbed a woman at gunpoint on June 23.

The 25-year-old victim was in the 7700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue at 1:50 p.m. when Dupree allegedly took her property at gunpoint.

Dupree was arrested on Friday in the 4900 block of S. Chicago Beach Dr.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery. His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.