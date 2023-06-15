Chicago man charged in Wrightwood armed robbery

article

A man was charged after allegedly holding up another man at gunpoint last May in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Brandon Harris, 25, is accused of robbing a 40-year-old man at gunpoint on May 19 in the 2700 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

Harris was arrested Wednesday in the 7700 block of South Coles Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Harris is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.