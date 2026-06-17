Chicago man charged with killing 63-year-old in Uptown earlier this week

The Brief Jonathan Wilson, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons-related offenses in connection with the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old man in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Police said the shooting occurred during an argument on North Clark Street on June 15, when Wilson allegedly fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim. After fleeing the scene, Wilson was found nearby and allegedly pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase, prompting police to shoot him; his next court hearing is Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man after a shooting on the North Side earlier this week, according to police.

Jonathan Wilson, 38, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of possessing a gun as a felon, one felony count of aggravated unlawful weapon possession, and three felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The backstory:

Police said officers were on patrol around 8:22 p.m. on June 15 when they heard a call of shots fired.

A 63-year-old man was involved in an argument with a man he knew in the 4800 block of North Clark Street in the Uptown neighborhood. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim several times.

The 63-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died.

The shooter fled north on foot and was located by responding officers in the nearby 1400 block of West Argyle Street, according to police.

A brief foot chase followed. During the pursuit, police said the suspect turned and raised a gun toward officers. Officers then fired their service weapons, striking him.

What's next:

Wilson's next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.