CPD releases new details after officers shoot suspect accused of gunning down man on North Side

The Brief A 63-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Monday in Uptown, according to CPD. Officers later located the suspected gunman, who police say pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase, prompting officers to open fire. The suspect remains in critical condition as COPA and CPD investigate.



A man was killed and the suspected gunman was critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting Monday night on the city's North Side.

What we know:

Police said officers were on patrol around 8:22 p.m. when they heard a call of shots fired.

A 63-year-old man was involved in an argument with a man he knew in the 4800 block of North Clark Street in the Uptown neighborhood. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim several times.

The 63-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died.

The shooter fled north on foot and was located by responding officers in the nearby 1400 block of West Argyle Street, according to police.

A brief foot chase followed. During the pursuit, police said the suspect turned and raised a gun toward officers. Officers then fired their service weapons, striking him.

Police-involved shooting in Uptown on June 15, 2026.

Officers immediately provided aid before the suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said. Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation in good condition.

Police noted they recovered a firearm at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the suspect are still unknown, and it remains unclear what the argument was about that sparked the deadly incident.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department's Investigative Response Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial shooting, as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is conducting its own review of the officer-involved shooting.

The department said the officers involved will be assigned to routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.