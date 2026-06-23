Chicago man charged in string of mail theft cases dating back to 2023

The Brief A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges for alleged mail thefts. Postal inspectors say the burglaries began in May 2023 and happened across the Chicago area. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.



A Chicago man is facing six felony charges after authorities say he repeatedly stole mail in the city and suburbs over the past three years.

What we know:

Daniel Krichilsky, 45, was arrested June 18 after being identified as the suspect in several burglary cases connected to mail theft, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Previous mugshot of Daniel Krichilsky from 2022 | Chicago Police Department

The burglary incidents are said to have started in May 2023 across the Chicago area.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office charged Krichilsky with:

Two felony counts of burglary

Three felony counts of aggravated identity theft

One felony count of identity theft

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how many victims may have been affected or where the alleged thefts occurred.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Nicholas Bucciarelli, inspector in charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

"The Postal Inspection Service will continue to aggressively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said more charges are expected.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or submit a report through the agency's website.

Dig deeper:

According to Chicago police records, Krichilsky has been arrested three times by CPD since 2018, including on charges of burglary and criminal trespass.