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Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Chatham shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 6, 2026 2:59 PM CDT
Published June 6, 2026 2:59 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Octavius Alexander, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the Chatham neighborhood.
    • Police say Alexander fatally shot a 27-year-old man on Feb. 28 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue.
    • Alexander was arrested on June 4 after investigators identified him as the suspect in the killing.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Octavius Alexander, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on June 4.

Octavius Alexander, 41, of Chicago

Alexander was identified as the suspect who on Feb. 28 fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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