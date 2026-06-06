Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Chatham shooting: police

The Brief Octavius Alexander, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the Chatham neighborhood. Police say Alexander fatally shot a 27-year-old man on Feb. 28 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue. Alexander was arrested on June 4 after investigators identified him as the suspect in the killing.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Octavius Alexander, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on June 4.

Octavius Alexander, 41, of Chicago

Alexander was identified as the suspect who on Feb. 28 fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.