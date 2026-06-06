Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Chatham shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Octavius Alexander, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on June 4.
Octavius Alexander, 41, of Chicago
Alexander was identified as the suspect who on Feb. 28 fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.