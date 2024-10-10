Chicago man faces attempted murder charge after shooting 54-year-old victim: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another man on the city's South Side last month.

Marcel Harris, 28, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

The charge is related to a shooting that took place on Sept. 30 in the 7700 block of South Greenwood, where Harris allegedly shot and critically wounded a 54-year-old man.

Harris was arrested on Tuesday and is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.