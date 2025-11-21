Chicago man charged with murder in June fatal stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in June, according to police.
What we know:
Sergio Vargas, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and mob action, after he was identified as the offender who fatally stabbed a 27-year-old man in the 5600 block of W. Fullerton on June 7.
Vargas was arrested on Thursday in the 2100 block of N. Mango.
Sergio Vargas, 29
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Saturday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police department.