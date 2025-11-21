Chicago man charged with murder in June fatal stabbing: police

The Brief Sergio Vargas, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and mob action for allegedly fatally stabbing a 27-year-old man on June 7 in the 5600 block of W. Fullerton. Vargas was arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of N. Mango after being identified as the offender. His next court date is scheduled for Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in June, according to police.

What we know:

Sergio Vargas, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and mob action, after he was identified as the offender who fatally stabbed a 27-year-old man in the 5600 block of W. Fullerton on June 7.

Vargas was arrested on Thursday in the 2100 block of N. Mango.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Saturday.