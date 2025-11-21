Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with murder in June fatal stabbing: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 21, 2025 5:54pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in June, according to police.

What we know:

Sergio Vargas, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and mob action, after he was identified as the offender who fatally stabbed a 27-year-old man in the 5600 block of W. Fullerton on June 7.

Vargas was arrested on Thursday in the 2100 block of N. Mango.

Sergio Vargas, 29

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Saturday.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews