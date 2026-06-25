Chicago man charged in shooting, armed robbery of man on NW Side

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The Brief A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man during an armed robbery in Chicago's Schorsch Village neighborhood. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and remains in critical condition at Loyola Hospital. Police arrested Michael Martinez about 20 minutes later and charged him with attempted murder, armed robbery and several weapons offenses.



A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent armed robbery Monday in Chicago's Schorsch Village neighborhood.

What we know:

Michael Martinez, 28, allegedly shot a 24-year-old man during an armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. near Sayre and Belmont avenues, according to police.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect ran away with the victim's belongings but was taken into custody roughly 20 minutes later.

Martinez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Martinez has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.