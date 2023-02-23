Chicago man charged with shooting gun, prompting SWAT response in Buena Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting a gun inside an apartment which prompted a SWAT response Wednesday afternoon in Buena Park.
At about 1:36 p.m., police say Juan Manon Jr. barricaded himself inside a residence in the 900 block of West Cuyler Avenue.
The Chicago Police Department and SWAT officers responded to the scene.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Around 6:30 p.m., police said the situation had ended and Manon was taken into custody.
Juan Manon, Jr. | Chicago Police Department
The 23-year-old was charged with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and is due in bond court on Friday.
No further information was immediately available.