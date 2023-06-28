Chicago man charged with shooting vehicle on I-94: police

A Chicago man has been arrested six months after allegedly shooting another vehicle on Interstate 94.

On Dec. 24, 2022, Illinois State Police responded to a report of an expressway shooting on northbound I-94 at 130th Street in Cook County.

According to police, the victim's vehicle was shot by the driver of a silver Jeep. The victim was not struck by gunfire, just the car.

Police were later able to find the suspect's vehicle at an address in Chicago, and ISP says 21-year-old Michael Banks was identified as the gunman.

On June 28, 2023, Banks was located and taken into custody. He's been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Michael Banks | ISP

Banks is being held at the Chicago Police Department 5th District as he awaits a bond hearing.

No further information was immediately available.