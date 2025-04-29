Chicago man charged in South Loop shooting that sent DNC delegates scrambling

The Brief Delvin Bryant, 31, has been charged in a shooting that injured a man outside White Palace Grill in August 2024. The shooting caused panic among DNC delegates dining inside the restaurant. Bryant was arrested April 28 by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals; his court hearing is set for April 30.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in a South Loop shooting last summer that sent Democratic National Convention delegates diving for cover inside a diner.

What we know:

Delvin Bryant, 31, was arrested on Monday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force. He’s now facing a felony weapons charge tied to the August 23, 2024, shooting outside the White Palace Grill at 1159 South Canal Street.

Police say Bryant fired multiple shots at a 42-year-old man who had just walked out of the restaurant around 4:47 a.m. The man was struck several times and taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The shooting rattled patrons inside the 24-hour diner, including a group of Democratic delegates from Colorado attending the convention.

The backstory:

Colorado State Rep. Javier Mabrey, who was inside the restaurant at the time, said the group took cover under tables when they heard the gunfire.

"All of us got down immediately under the tables and thought that there was somebody in the restaurant," he said in the hours after the shooting.

The gunman fled the area after the attack, and Bryant remained at large for more than eight months.

What's next:

Police say Bryant was charged with one felony count of possessing a firearm as a repeat felon offender.

He's scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.