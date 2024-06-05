Chicago man charged in South Side shooting that left two people injured
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a shooting on the South Side that injured two men, one critically.
Marshone Copeland, 52, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge firearm and issuance of warrant, according to Chicago police.
He was arrested June 3 at a home in the 7700 block of S. Phillips after being identified as a suspect in a shooting on April 5, police said.
Copeland allegedly shot a 53-year-old man in the 200 block of E. Garfield, leaving him critically injured.
Another man, 43, was also struck by the gunfire. His condition is unknown.
A detention hearing has been set for Copeland on June 6.