Chicago man charged with speeding away from traffic stop, injuring officer

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly speeding away from a traffic stop which injured a Cook County Sheriff's police officer.

On Wednesday, sheriff's police initiated a traffic stop in the 4600 block of North Springfield Ave. During the stop, officers discovered Evaristo Chavez was driving on a suspended license. They told him the vehicle was going to be towed.

Then, when one of the officers was approaching the front driver's side of the vehicle, police say Chavez drove off and struck the officer's right hand while doing so. The officer was taken to a hospital, and treated and released for his injuries.

Evaristo Chavez

The next day, officers located the vehicle in the 3000 block of W. 45th St. They requested a tow and at this time, Chavez approached the officers and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, and fleeing and eluding police. Chavez, 38, is due in court on Dec. 2.