Chicago man charged with stabbing woman in Grant Park

A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in the chest over the weekend in the Loop.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the 25-year-old victim was approached by 43-year-old Joshua Shaw near the skate park in Grant Park. After arguing, Shaw then stabbed the woman in the chest with a "sharp object," according to the police.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Shaw ran off after the incident, however, he was quickly found and taken into custody, police said.

Joshua Shaw | CPD

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.