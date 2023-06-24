Woman stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park

A woman was stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park on Saturday night.

Police said the stabbing happened on the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Loop around 7:30 p.m. The location is near the skate park.

The victim, 26, was approached by the suspect, 44, and they started to argue. He stabbed her in the chest and she was hospitalized in critical condition.

He ran off, but was tracked down and taken into custody.

Police originally said the victim was male. This story has been updated.