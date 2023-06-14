Chicago man charged with stealing from same Hyde Park business 9 times: police

A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing from the same South Side business nine times.

According to police, 30-year-old Trevell Britt was identified as the offender responsible for nine retail thefts of a business located in the 5200 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The thefts occurred between the dates of Sept. 26, 2022, and April 28, 2023.

The total amount stolen was greater than $300, police said.

Britt is due on bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.