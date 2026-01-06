Chicago man charged with stealing over $1,200 of merchandise from Macy's

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged after police say he tried to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from a downtown Macy’s. Investigators said he resisted store security and police before being taken into custody. He was released after his initial court appearance.



A Chicago man has been charged with felony retail theft after police said he tried to leave a downtown department store with more than $1,200 worth of merchandise.

What we know:

Cook County sheriff’s police said officers responded about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to the Macy’s on State Street after store security reported a theft in progress. Investigators said a man was seen on surveillance video taking jewelry, multiple gift sets, a comforter and a can of beer from a cooler before attempting to exit the store without paying.

Loss prevention officers tried to detain the man, but he refused to comply, authorities said. Responding officers intervened and took the suspect to the ground after he continued to resist arrest before he was taken into custody.

The man was identified as Jeffery Lowery, 33, of Chicago. He was charged with a felony retail theft charge along with a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.

Lowery was ordered released from custody Monday following his initial court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.