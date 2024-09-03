Chicago man charged in violent murder of 19-year-old woman in South Shore
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection to the beating and murder of a 19-year-old woman over the weekend.
Lemark Martin Jr., 21, was arrested at his home located at 69th and Oglesby Avenue in South Shore on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.
Police said Martin beat and killed the victim at the home several hours before his arrest.
He was charged with first-degree murder. Martin will appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Lemark Martin Jr.,