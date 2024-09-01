Homicide investigation underway after person found dead inside Chicago home

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was found dead with a head injury inside a South Shore residence on South Oglesby Avenue. The victim was discovered unresponsive around noon and was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest has been taken into custody, with charges pending.



A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a home in South Shore Sunday afternoon.

At about noon, a 19-year-old person was found unresponsive inside a residence in the 6900 block of South Oglesby Avenue with an injury to his head, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any details about the victim.

A person of interest was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area One detectives are investigating.