Homicide investigation underway after person found dead inside Chicago home
CHICAGO - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a home in South Shore Sunday afternoon.
At about noon, a 19-year-old person was found unresponsive inside a residence in the 6900 block of South Oglesby Avenue with an injury to his head, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not provide any details about the victim.
A person of interest was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Area One detectives are investigating.